'Can't play and remain administrator forever,' says Sourav Ganguly on exit from BCCI

Can't play and stay administrator forever: Ganguly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 16:21 ist

Sourav Ganguly on Thursday opened up on his exit from BCCI as the president of the cricket administrative body.

"I was president of the Cricket Association Bengal for five years and served as president of BCCI for three years. After tenure gets over, you have to go," ANI quoted Sourav Ganguly as saying.

"You can't play and remain an administrator forever. It was great seeing both sides of the coin as a player and administrator," he added.

Sports News
Cricket
Sourav Ganguly
BCCI

