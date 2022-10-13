'Can't play and remain administrator forever,' says Sourav Ganguly on exit from BCCI

Sourav Ganguly on Thursday opened up on his exit from BCCI as the president of the cricket administrative body.

"I was president of the Cricket Association Bengal for five years and served as president of BCCI for three years. After tenure gets over, you have to go," ANI quoted Sourav Ganguly as saying.

"You can't play and remain an administrator forever. It was great seeing both sides of the coin as a player and administrator," he added.