Australia pick up the pace before India showdown in World Cup finals

On Thursday, however, the quicks grabbed eight of the 10 wickets between them for a handy confidence boost before the ultimate test against India's peerless batting machine.

"It's probably not been the tournament I would have liked from the get-go," Starc told reporters.

"But nice to step up in a big game."

Pace has never failed to be a factor in Australia's white-ball triumphs and proved key when Aaron Finch's squad won the nation's maiden T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

For all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, the glow in the Australian dressing room is akin to the squad's ebullience during the UAE tournament where they peaked at the right time.

Australia's quicks will again be looking to make early in-roads against the hosts, who racked up 397 for four in their semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai.

New Zealand's pacemen failed to deal with the heat brought by India captain Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill who paved the way for the Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer centuries.

"It's huge, and the bigger the game the more important it becomes," said Hazlewood of capturing early wickets.

"So we know the blueprint now if we're bowling first, and hopefully go again on Sunday."

Ahmedabad's pitch is likely to be a major talking point following the Mumbai semi-final where the hosts made a late change and served up a slow wicket.

Australia beat England in Ahmedabad on a pitch which Hazlewood described as good "without being an absolute flat track".

He said he expected similar for the final but was confident Australia's quicks would be able to deal with any conditions.

"We've been around the block a few times now, and we've seen that with India, apart from that one game against us, they've played three quicks for the majority as well and they've been outstanding," he said.

"So we know it can be done, we've seen them do it and we've been here a lot of times now so we know how to bowl in these conditions."