Cricket WC: King Kohli’s unending tryst with greatness

Having gone through a lean patch for almost three years since the beginning of 2020, Kohli, just like Tendulkar in his late 30s, seems to have found a second wind. He has battled self-doubt and endured difficult times during which he lost captaincy in all three formats. At the beginning, when his career was going awry, he showed the determination and character to bring it back on track. Towards the end of his career, he is displaying the same traits to stay as crucial to the team as he has been for a decade now. The crown may have slipped, but Kohli remains the king.