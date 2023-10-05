Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted cricket Shikhar Dhawan divorce from Aesha Mukerji, his estranged wife, on grounds of mental cruelty.

The Delhi court judge accepted all of Dhawan's claims made in the petition since Mukherji neither contested the allegations nor defended herself against them.

The court also acknowledged Dhawan's mental agony at being forced to live separately from his only son for an extended period of time.

While the court did not pass judgement on permanent custody of the child, it did allow Dhawan visitation rights to spend time with his son in India as well as Australia, while also allowing video calls between the two.