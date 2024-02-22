CSK to play RCB in March 22 IPL opener, schedule till April 7 announced

New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 IPL season-opener in Chennai on March 22, the BCCI announced Thursday while unveiling the schedule for only the first 17 days of the popular T20 league.

The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced early next month.

The first 17 days of the tournament will see 21 matches taking place.

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali.