DH Deciphers | A look at the anatomy of the mini auction

The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 and after all the franchises gave their wish list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians while 119 are overseas and two are from associate nations. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore. Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for overseas players and Australians will once again be in demand although likes of World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category. A total of 23 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket Rs 2 crore. Thirteen players have listed their base price at Rs 1.5 crore.