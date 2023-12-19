DH Deciphers | A look at the anatomy of the mini auction

Bengaluru: By now, everyone is fairly well-versed with the concept of an auction, thanks to the Indian Premier League. So, getting into the anatomy of one could feel uninteresting, but these mini auctions do add a certain level of charm to the event so there’s always some novelty to it. In that vein, Roshan Thygarajan looks at what we have in store for the 17th edition of the IPL.
What’s the purpose of the mini auction?
While it serves the same purpose and behaves much the same in dynamics as any other auction, the difference lies in the way franchises approach the rather lengthy process. Unlike the mega auction which will be held in 2025, this auction will help teams identify their role players while maintaining their core. In some cases, they will also look to bolster their core, but for the most part, teams will hold aloft their paddles to improve their overall balance.
When and where will it be held?
This will be the first time that the auction will be held overseas, and expectedly, Dubai is the venue for the December 19 event.
How many players will go under the hammer?
The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 and after all the franchises gave their wish list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians while 119 are overseas and two are from associate nations. The 10 franchises can collectively spend up to Rs 262.95 crore. Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for overseas players and Australians will once again be in demand although likes of World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category. A total of 23 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket Rs 2 crore. Thirteen players have listed their base price at Rs 1.5 crore.
How will the process work?
Players have been divided into 19 different sets, as usual, based on their specialisation. Capped and uncapped players will alternate after a few sets.
Who are some of the players on the big-money list?
Starc is most likely to go for big money, but the likes of Head and others too will be in the running. Rachin Ravindra, who has set himself a base price of Rs 50 lakh, is certainly going to go for much more given his recent form, but it will be interesting to see which team will be desperate for his southpaw services.