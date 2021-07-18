Dhawan completes 6,000 ODI runs, becomes 10th Indian to do so

Dhawan 10th Indian to complete 6,000 ODI runs

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. Credit: AP Photo

India's temporary white-ball captain Shikhar Dhawan completed 6,000 ODI runs during the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday and became the 10th Indian to achieve the feat.

Dhawan completed the landmark while his team was chasing a target of 263 at the R Premdasa Stadium.

For India, the others who have crossed 6,000 runs in ODIs are the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), current skipper Virat Kohli (12,169 runs), former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (11,221 runs).

The others in the list are Rahul Dravid (10768 runs), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (9,378 runs), Rohit Sharma (9,205 runs), Yuvraj Singh (8,609 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7995 runs).

Dhawan, who has also scored his 33rd ODI fifty, achieved the feat in his 143rd ODI.

