Dhoni has not done that well in T20Is: Aakash Chopra 'intrigued' by MSD's inclusion in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade

MS Dhoni is widely hailed as one of the greatest captains to have ever graced the arena of cricket. His shrewd intelligence, calm and composed demeanour and tactical acumen have been a focal point of discussion among cricket experts since his debut.

When Indian cricket was going through a turbulent phase after the shock group-stage exit from the ICC 2007 ODI World Cup, it was the Dhoni-led India that scripted a turnaround in fortunes by winning the inaugural T20I World Cup in the same year. He is till date the only Indian captain to win the tournament and came agonisingly close to repeating that feat in the 2014 edition when India lost in the final to Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Even in the Indian Premier League, Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains, winning the league thrice for the Chennai Super Kings. And Dhoni the batsman is an asset to any team with his effortless big-hitting ability.

Recently, when the ICC announced their teams of the decade in all formats of the game, Dhoni was included in both the ODI and T20I sides and was also made the captain.

Surprisingly, attacking wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was left out. He is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket and is one of the main factors in England's rise as a major white-ball force. This led Aakash Chopra to question Dhoni's inclusion in the T20I Team of the Decade.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, he said, "I am slightly intrigued because if you talk about T20Is in this decade, neither has India won anything nor has Dhoni done that well in T20Is. We are making a T20I team and it does not have players like Jos Buttler etc."

It is important to note that in T20 International cricket, Dhoni had a strike rate of 126.13 while Buttler has a strike rate of 138.16.

ICC’s Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.