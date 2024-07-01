Dinesh Karthik appointed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach, mentor

Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, on Monday was appointed as batting coach and mentor by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the batting coach and mentor of RCB Men's team," RCB posted on 'X', formerly twitter.

"You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army," the post added.