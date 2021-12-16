Discord out in open as Kohli contradicts Ganguly

The discord between BCCI and Virat Kohli came out in the open with India's Test skipper openly contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims that the BCCI had asked him to reconsider quitting T20 leadership.

Kohli also disclosed that he was given 90 minutes "notice" before being removed as the ODI captain.

In pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, Kohli held back no punches as he answered each question with admirable equanimity and absolute clarity.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate," Kohli said in an obvious reference to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's statement a few days ago, claiming the Board had asked him not to quit (as T20 skipper) as split captaincy wasn't ideal for white-ball format.

"I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting for the Test series on 8th and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team to which we both agreed and before ending the call I was told that the five selectors had decided that I would not be the ODI captain to which I replied 'Ok fine'. And in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly. That is all that happened. There was no communication prior to that at all,” Kohli said as he recalled the sequence of events.

While admitting that the developments over the week weren't ideal, Kohli insisted he was in the right frame of mind, ahead of a marquee series.

"Nothing can derail me from being motivated to play for India," he emphasised. "To be prepared for a tour like this and to perform to the best of my abilities nothing has and will derail me. Lot of things that happened on the outside are not ideal and not how one expects to be. But you have to understand that there is only so much you can do as an individual and keep things in right perspective and do what you can. I am very focussed, mentally prepared and excited to go to South Africa and do the best for the team and make the team win."

That all was not well between Kohli and the BCCI top brass became more apparent as he revealed the discussion that took place between him and the office bearers post his resignation as T20 skipper.

"You only had stated that you wanted to remain captain till 2023 ODI World Cup," was the next question.

"I first approached the BCCI that these are my reasons why I want to quit T20I captaincy and it was very well received," noted Kohli. "There was no hesitation in the response and I was not told that you don’t give up T20 captaincy. I was told it was a progressive step and in the right direction.

"I had told I wanted to continue leading in Tests and ODI unless the office bearers and selectors feel that I should not. I had clarified this on the call. My communication was clear to the BCCI as to what I wanted to do. I had given this option to the BCCI and the decision was in their hands."