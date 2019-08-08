Dispute over unpaid wages delays GT20 Canada match

The start of the GT20 Canada match between Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers at Brampton was delayed for two hours after players from both teams refused to board the team bus to the field after allegedly not receiving their wages, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

The report added that the dispute was not limited to only these two teams, as other teams also threatened the league owners, Bombay Sports Limited that they would not play matches if their dues were not cleared.

However, the GT20 Canada's official Twitter account released a statement claiming that the delay was caused by 'procedural issues between players, franchise owners, and the GT20 league'.

Toronto Nationals has a number of high-profile players, including Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, and Kieron Pollard, though none of those three were part of the starting line-up last night.

The report stated that the team bus eventually left the hotel at 1 pm local time, and the match started at 2.30pm local time, after a two-hour delay.

Toronto Nationals put on 189-5 batting first, and then bowled the Montreal Tigers out for 154 to win the match by 35 runs, and climb to third on the points table with six points from as many games.