Du Plessis on his bond with Virat Kohli in RCB: 'Virat & I are very similar...'

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli’s unwavering passion for fitness is the secret behind his longevity at top-flight cricket and young cricketers should take a cue from that to build a career of their own, reckoned Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis.

Kohli brought in a culture change in the Royal Challengers dressing room during his time as their skipper, making fitness a non-negotiable part of a player’s life.

“He’s amazing, he trains hard, he's very fit. I feel in today's age of sport, you have to be like that if you're looking for longevity. So, he will be a great example,” Du Plessis told Star Sports.