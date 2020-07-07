Dwayne Bravo releases a song 'Number 7' for M S Dhoni on his 39th birthday

Dwayne Bravo, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder and West Indies cricketer, released a song ‘Number 7’ in honour of MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday on July 6.

The song was released on CSK’s official twitter account captioned, “The Helicopter 7 has taken off!

@DJ Bravo47’s tribute to #thala @msdhoni, his brother from another #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu,” the tweet said.

The song, a tribute to the skipper, shows unique stills of the former India skipper with CSK and his story as a boy from Ranchi who led the team through the team's accolades with his signature 'helicopter' shot.

No. 7 is Dhoni's jersey number both for the Indian cricket team as well as for the IPL's Chennai Super Kings.

Fans of the former Indian captain are eagerly waiting to see his reaction to the song.

With Dhoni leading from the front, CSK have won the IPL three times and is only behind Mumbai Indians in the number of title triumphs since the cash-rich league's inception in 2008.

They lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018, returning from a two-year suspension.

While Dhoni’s return to the field has been delayed due to Covid-19, it is confirmed that he will lead the CSK team in IPL 13 Edition whenever the Board of Control for Cricket in India takes a call on IPL’s fate.