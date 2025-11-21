<p>The second Test between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> and Ireland was forced stopped for a brief period in Dhaka as a 5.7 magnitude <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=earthquake">earthquake</a> struck the region on Friday. </p><p>The tremors meant that people panicked in the stands and looked to escape into open areas. While a few spectators ran out of the stadium, some tried to get closed to the playing area. </p>.Tremors felt across West Bengal, northeast India as 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh.<p>Meanwhile, both the dressing rooms were emptied as the players and the umpires gathered near the pitch. </p><p>According to <em>ESPNCricinfo</em>, the five-storey media centre was also emptied as people tried to find a safer place. </p><p>The play started after a three-minute break. Meanwhile, Bangladesh took a 211-run first innings lead after having posted 476. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mushfiqur%20rahim">Mushfiqur Rahim</a>, playing his 100th Test - the first from Bangladesh to do so - slammed century. Wicketkeeper Litton Das also registered his ton to take the hosts to a mammoth total.</p>.Three killed, several injured after 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh.<p>Taijul Islam picked up four wickets as Ireland folded for 265 runs. Only Locan Tucker managed to score more than 50 runs for the visitors. </p><p><strong>Bangladesh earthquake</strong></p><p>At least three people died, while several others were injured as earthquake hit Bangladesh. Tremors were felt across West Bengal and the northeastern parts of India. </p>