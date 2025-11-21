Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Earthquake stops Bangladesh vs Ireland Test; panic sets in as dressing rooms, media centre evacuated

The tremors meant that people panicked in the stands and looked to escape into open areas.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 08:54 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsEarthquakeIrelandBangaldesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us