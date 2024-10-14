Home
England captain Ben Stokes returns for second Pakistan test

England, who beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first test, will conclude the series with a third match in Rawalpindi from October 24.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 10:02 IST
