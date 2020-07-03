England cricketer Sam Curran undergoes Covid-19 test

England cricketer Sam Curran undergoes Covid-19 test

PTI
PTI, Southampton,
  • Jul 03 2020, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 12:31 ist
Sam Curran of England take part in a training session a day ahead of the 2nd T20 between the West Indies and England at Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on March 7, 2019. Photo credit: AFP Photo

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match.

Curran gave his sample on Thursday and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl.

"England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for Covid-19 earlier today," the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sam Curran
Coronavirus
COVID-19
sports
Cricket
England

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Govt set to buy weapons worth Rs 38,900 cr from Russia

Govt set to buy weapons worth Rs 38,900 cr from Russia

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

DH Podcast | The Lead: Five years of RangiTaranga

DH Podcast | The Lead: Five years of RangiTaranga

 