England thrash Australia to level ODI series at 2-2

London: England annihilated Australia by 186 runs in a rain-shortened ODI at Lord's with Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone laying waste to the visitors attack before Matthew Potts took four wickets as the hosts tied the series at 2-2 on Friday.

Captain Brook scored a dazzling 87 and Livingstone wrought havoc with the fastest ODI fifty at Lord's on the way to 62 in 27 balls as England posted a daunting 312-5 from their 39 overs.

World champions Australia, whose run of 14 successive ODI victories ended in Durham this week, began their reply in menacing fashion but capitulated in the evening chill under the floodlights to 126 all out.

They were 68 without loss in the ninth over but after Travis Head was bowled by Brydon Carse for 34 the Australian innings disintegrated. Adil Rashid put them out of their misery in the 25th over after Potts took a career-best four for 38 as England recorded their second-biggest ODI victory in terms of runs against their arch-rivals.

Australia had led the series 2-0 but it will now be decided in Sunday's finale in Bristol.

Rain caused a two-hour delay, reducing the match to a 39-over each affair and England's innings began at a crawl with Australian pace duo Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both beating the bat at will in the gloom.