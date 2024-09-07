England's Ollie Pope scripts Test cricket record untouched by Bradman, Tendulkar, Steve Smith

England batter Ollie Pope, who has replaced the injured Ben Stokes as their Test side's captain, scripted a unique record in their match against Sri Lanka.
Before coming into the game, Pope had managed to score only 30 runs in four innings. But on this day, Pope fired up and slammed 103 in as many balls.
England have already won the three-match Test series, having pocketed the first two matches.
With this ton, which is the seventh in his Test career, the 26-year-old Pope has now scored each of his hundreds so far with a different opponent, thus achieving a feat yet untouched in the 147-year history of Test cricket.
Pope scored his first ton in January 2020 against South Africa (135).
His second ton came against New Zealand in January 2022 (145), followed by one in December of that year against Pakistan (108).
His fourth ton, which came at the iconic Lord's, also marked Pope's first double-century in Test cricket. He scored 205 from 208 balls against Ireland in the match.
Pope's fifth ton was against India at Hyderabad. He scored a massive 196 in January 2024, helping England pocket the match by 28 runs.
His sixth ton (121) came against the West Indies at Nottingham last month.
Pope, under pressure after a run of low scores, silenced his critics with his seventh test century after Ben Duckett compiled a fluent 86 in overcast conditions to make Sri Lanka regret their decision to bowl first.
"If a (number) three doesn't score runs in two games, there shouldn't be criticism. We all knew his (Pope's) ability and skill, he just proved that today," Duckett told the BBC.
"It's frustrating (about the weather). We probably got more cricket than we should've. It was really dark, unfortunately there's not much we can do."
England, who clinched the series with a comprehensive victory at Lord's last week, were put into bat under gloomy skies and lost the early wicket of Dan Lawrence.
With Reuters inputs
Published 07 September 2024, 11:15 IST