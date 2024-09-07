England's Ollie Pope scripts Test cricket record untouched by Bradman, Tendulkar, Steve Smith

England batter Ollie Pope, who has replaced the injured Ben Stokes as their Test side's captain, scripted a unique record in their match against Sri Lanka.

Before coming into the game, Pope had managed to score only 30 runs in four innings. But on this day, Pope fired up and slammed 103 in as many balls.

England have already won the three-match Test series, having pocketed the first two matches.

With this ton, which is the seventh in his Test career, the 26-year-old Pope has now scored each of his hundreds so far with a different opponent, thus achieving a feat yet untouched in the 147-year history of Test cricket.

Pope scored his first ton in January 2020 against South Africa (135).