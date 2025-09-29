England's two-time World Cup winner Chris Woakes announces retirement

<p>England all-rounder Chris Woakes announced his international retirement after the team management indicated he was no longer in their plans.</p><p>Woakes's final match was last month against India at the Oval during the Anderson-Tendulkat Trophy where he walked out to bat one-handed with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder in the field.</p><p>He did not face a ball as India won by six runs to level the series at 2-2.</p><p>That injury ruled him out of consideration for this winter's Ashes tour to Australia and effectively brought down the curtain on his England career.</p>.Chris Woakes may opt for rehab over shoulder surgery to be fit for Ashes.<p>Team director Rob Key said last week that Woakes did not feature in plans for the future.</p><p>"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," Woakes said in a statement on social media.</p>.<p>"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.</p><p>"Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'Il look back on with the greatest pride."</p><p>He looked forward to continuing in county cricket and said he would explore franchise opportunities.</p><p>Woakes was a 50-over World Cup winner with England in 2019 and in the T20 format in 2022.</p><p>He ends his Test career, which began in 2013, with 192 wickets at an average of 29.61. He scored one Test century and seven half-centuries, averaging 25.11 runs.</p><p>"The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best teammate he could be," said ECB chair Richard Thompson in a statement.</p><p>"He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball."</p><p>England begin their five-match Ashes campaign in Perth on November 21.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>