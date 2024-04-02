Erasmus admits to making 'massive error' in 2019 ODI World Cup final

"But in the moment on the field, we just said six, you know, communicated to each other, ‘six, six, it’s six’ not realising that they haven’t crossed, it wasn’t picked up. That’s it."

Erasmus was an on-field umpire in 127 Tests, 192 ODIs and 61 T20s. The 60-year-old admitted to another mistake in the final played five years ago when he adjudged Ross Taylor lbw off Mark Wood.