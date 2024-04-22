Explained | Virat Kohli controversial dismissal in RCB vs KKR: What is popping crease & what the rules say

RCB batter Virat Kohli, who arrived at the Eden Gardens cricket pitch as one of the openers with Captain Faf Du Plessis, was bowled out by KKR's Harshit Rana in his first delivery of the second over on Sunday. However, the decision was not well received by Kohli, who was also seen getting into a verbal confrontation with the umpire before the former was spotted banging his bat on the field as he walked to the pavilion.

Kolkata Kinght Riders' Rana bowled a slow full toss to Kohli, which the latter hit while stepping out of the crease. Many RCB fans initially were of the notion that the umpire delayed declaring Rana's delivery a no-ball— a feeling that even Kohli was apparently seen discussing with team mates in the pavilion as cameras panned in during the game.

Kohli stepped forward leaving the crease

While commentator and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was seen defending Kohli's aggression over the umpire's non-action to call it a no ball, cricketer Irfan Pathan was also in the commentary box at the time, and explained how it was not a no-ball, and what the rule is.

Rana had bowled a slow full toss to Kohli which could have tipped the ground if Kohli had remained in the crease. A delivery above waist height is declared a no ball only when the ball reaches the batter at the popping crease. But this was not the case in Rana's delivery to Kohli. According to Merraim Webster, popping crease is the line 4 feet in front of and parallel with either bowling crease that marks the forward limit of the batter's ground.