Explained: Why India got 3 byes after Kohli was bowled in match vs Pakistan

An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning win over their traditional rival Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The match maintained its excitement and thrill till the very last ball keeping the spectators at the edge of their seats. Batting first, Pakistan scored 159-8. The Indian batters entered the field to chase this decent total.

However, the victory seemed far away when India lost 4 wickets for 45 runs. But the promising partnership of Virat and Hardik Pandya kept fans’ hopes alive.



The real thrill began when India needed 16 runs off the final over of Mohammad Nawaz, with Kohli and Pandya at the crease.

Pandya lost his wicket on the first ball of the last over. Dinesh Karthik, who replaced Pandya, took a single on the second ball.



Kohli hit the yorker by Nawaz to add 2 runs. India now needed 13 runs in 3 balls. Kohli smashed the high full toss beyond the boundary to score six runs. This delivery was declared a no ball by the umpires for its height. Thus, Kohli got a free hit.



Nawaz, who was under pressure due to the free hit, delivered a wide. Nawaz bowled Kohli on the next ball, but Virat and Dinesh ran between the wickets as it was a free hit. The duo gathered 3 runs here.



Pakistani captain wanted the umpires to declare it a dead ball. However, according to the MCC Laws of Cricket, a ball can be declared dead when "it is finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or of the bowler", or when "a boundary is scored."

The ball can also be called a dead ball when "a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead "from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal."

The said law - 20.1.1 - also states the other different ways of declaring a ball dead, including the times when the umpire has the authority on the decision. With regards to the ball hitting the stumps, the umpire can call the ball dead when "one or both bails fall from the striker's wicket before the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball."

Since a free-hit only allows four modes of dismissals -- handled the ball, hit the ball twice, obstructing the field and run out -- and bowled not being one of them, India were awarded the bye as the ball was still in play.

On the next ball, Karthik tried to make room for a shot but the ball hits his pad and he was stumped out.

India now needed 2 runs in 1 ball to win. Nawaz delivered a wide under pressure. India now needed 1 run from 1 ball. Ashwin kept his calm to guide India to win with a lofted shot over mid-off off the last ball.

(With agency inputs)