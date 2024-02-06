Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint on the sidelines of SA20 league

Cape Town: West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen was mugged in Johannesburg while he was there to compete in the ongoing SA T20 League for his franchise Paarl Royals, who said the player is safe and was provided all possible support after the incident.

Allen was robbed outside his team hotel at gunpoint on January 25. Paarl Royals said he would be in action during the team's Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

"...Paarl Royals would like to state that the West Indian all-rounder is safe, and enjoying his time at the SA20 as he, along with his teammates and support staff, prepares for the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.