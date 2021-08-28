Faf du Plessis named Bangla Tigers’ icon and captain for Abu Dhabi T10

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was on Saturday named the icon and captain of the Bangla Tigers ahead of the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

"It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's biggest names in this league and representing team Bangla Tigers," Du Plessis said in a release.

"It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It's heart-warming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting formats for sports enthusiasts. I can’t wait to get going."

Du Plessis has played 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is for South Africa in a career which started in 2011. He has also captained South Africa in all three formats.

"It is terrific to have a world-class player like Faf in our squad. We have all seen his exploits for South Africa in various formats. He is a champion cricketer," Bangla Tigers owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said.

"It is a huge honour to have him in our squad. We all know what he has achieved both on and off the field. His deeds speak for his brilliance. I wholeheartedly welcome Faf to the Bangla Tigers family."

The league, which is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC), will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 2.