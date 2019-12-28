Finger fracture ends Markram's England series

South Africa's Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a fracture to his left finger, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.

Opening batsman Markram suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa said the fracture to his left fourth finger will require surgery and will keep him out of action for at least six weeks.

Markram was playing in his first Test since October when he injured his right wrist after punching a wall in frustration following his dismissal in the second Test against India in Pune.

He had already batted in the second innings against England, scoring two after making 20 in the first innings.

South Africa named a 17-man squad for the series, which includes another specialist opening batsman in Pieter Malan, who plays for the Cape Cobras.

The Cobras home ground is Newlands in Cape Town, where the second Test starts on January 3.