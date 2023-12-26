Five-star Rabada rattles India

Centurion: Kagiso Rabada was at his lethal best, knocking the stuffing out of India’s batting ‘prima donnas’ with a fifer on a track offering extra and variable bounce as South Africa took control of the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test here Tuesday.

KL Rahul (70 batting, 105 balls) continued his love affair with Supersport Park, displaying excellent temperament on a difficult pitch taking India to 208 for 8 in 59 overs when rain forced early stumps.

Rabada (5/44 in 17 overs) bowled two of the most intimidating and incisive spells witnessed in recent times to completely rock the Indian batting line-up, which struggled to cope with the conditions.

Had it not been for Rahul, India would have found it tough to cross even 170-run mark. The six over cover off left-arm pacer Marco Jansen and the slash over backward point to complete his fifty with a maximum were stuff of beauty.

"Rahul is turning out to be a man for crisis for us. Every time there are tough situations, he is the guy who handles it well for us. Nothing special, he was clear with his gameplans, defended the right balls, attacked the right ones," batting coach Vikram Rathour commented.

Rabada goes one up on Kohli

One of the finest fast bowlers in contemporary cricket, Rabada bowled an absolute peach to dismiss Virat Kohli (38 off 64 balls) with the old ball after having bounced out Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (5) in his first spell.

In between, Shreyas Iyer (31 off 50 balls), who lived dangerously, got a shooter that completely exposed his defence.