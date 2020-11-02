Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket: Report

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson retires from 'all forms of cricket': Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 16:53 ist
Shane Watson. Credit: PTI

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has reportedly retired from 'all forms of cricket'.

According to Times of India, Watson was very emotional while announcing his decision of retirement in the Chennai Super Kings dressing room and that it was a great honour for him to don the yellow jersey.

However, there has not been any official confirmation on this yet.

Chennai Super Kings finished their tumultous IPL 2020 campaign with a 9 wicket win against Kings XI Punjab.

Watson had played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Australia.

In the Indian Premier League, he has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Shane Watson
Australia
Chennai Super Kings

