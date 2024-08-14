Former Indian all-rounder Dodda Ganesh appointed Kenyan cricket team's head coach

Ganesh, 51, who played four Tests and an ODI without much success but did alright in first-class cricket scoring over 2000 runs and taking 365 wickets for Karnataka, will have the unenviable task of bringing back the glory days of Kenyan cricket when it competed in five World Cups between 1996 and 2011.