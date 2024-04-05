From mistaken identity to match winner: The Shashank redemption

“I had a chat with him (in 2022), he told me that if you are playing 10 games as a finisher and doing well in two, then you are right up to the mark. If you are finishing off three games successfully, then either you are Michael Bevan or MS Dhoni. Those were his words. I got a hell lot of confidence. People who are at that level know that it’s not easy to score 25 in a few deliveries or hit three sixes in the death. The guy who plays as a finisher needs to be ultra smart and ultra quick. You have to be a step ahead of them and the fielding captain,” he had revealed.