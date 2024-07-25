Gautam Gambhir's first headache: Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson for the T20I series

Samson, one of Pant's contemporaries, has so far played 28 T20I games with a couple of fifties and strike rate of 133 plus. But it will be fair to say that 27 of those matches have come in the period between 2020 to present, having made his debut back in 2015. So, in three and half years, 27 matches sporadically isn't a lot of games to build on confidence.