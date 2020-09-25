Gavaskar on sticky wicket over remark on Anushka, Kohli

Gavaskar on sticky wicket after unsavoury comment on Kohli and Anushka

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 25 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 15:14 ist
Sunil Gavaskar. Credit: File Photo

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL.

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's actor wife Anushka.

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field.

The Indian batting mainstay had a forgettable outing at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game. 

Reacting to his remarks, Anushka Sharma strongly condemned his words on an Instagram story:

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" her post read.



Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2020
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Sunil Gavaskar

What's Brewing

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Sexy singing: How sparrows adapted to Covid lockdowns

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Trump wants you to think you can’t get rid of him

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Bird brains are far more humanlike than once thought

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

Satish Dhawan: The man behind India's space program

 