'Getting better every day': Shreyas Iyer's first update post rib cage injury

<p>Indian team's ODI Vice Captain Shreyas Iyer on Thursday took to social media to update fans on his health updates, saying he is recovering well and getting better. </p><p>"I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." </p>.<p>Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, on Tuesday, said in a press conference that Iyer is recovering really well, with doctors by his side. "God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in full support, he'll recover soon and then we'll take him home with us," he said.</p><p>Iyer had suffered a rib cage injury and ruptured spleen during the third ODI against Australia on October 24 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Sydney. </p><p>The 30-year-old was moved out of ICU on Tuesday (October 28) and and his condition is reportedly told to be stable.</p>