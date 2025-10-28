Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'God is with his side, he is recovering really well': Suryakumar Yadav gives health updates on Shreyas Iyer

The Indian T20 skipper allayed concerns over ODI vice-captain's health and wished him a speedy recovery.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 07:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 07:45 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs AustraliaSuryakumar YadavShreyas IyerInjury

Follow us on :

Follow Us