<p>Indian T20 skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suryakumar-yadav">Suryakumar Yadav </a>allayed apprehensions over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shreyas-iyer">Shreyas Iyer's </a>health and wished him a speedy recovery.</p><p>It may be recalled that Iyer had suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-australia">against Australia </a>on Saturday (October 24) and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Sydney.</p><p>The 30-year-old was moved out of ICU on Tuesday (October 28) and and his condition is reportedly told to be stable.</p><p>"God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in full support, he'll recover soon and then we'll take him home with us," said Suryakumar while speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20 against Australia in Canberra. </p>.Shreyas Iyer out of ICU, remains stable: Report.<p>Further tests on Iyer had revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.</p><p>"Now see, we are not doctors. When we saw from outside, when the catch was taken (by Shreyas), it looked like it was normal," said Suryakumar.</p>.BCCI confirms Shreyas Iyer is medically stable, Indian ODI vice-captain in ICU after suffering internal bleeding .<p>"But none of us were there, only those who were there can tell what actually happened. So they said after going inside it was felt you will've to pay good attention (to him). Then he was rushed to the specialist, and we were told about what happened.</p><p>"After that we talked to him, when he was talking normally, we felt that it's a little better now, because doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But sometimes rare incidents happened to rare talent."</p><p>Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer’s family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.</p><p>The 30-year-old sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped and prompting immediate hospitalisation after he fainted inside the dressing room.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>