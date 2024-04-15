Head, Cummins guide SRH to 25-run win against RCB in IPL

Bengaluru: Australian batter Travis Head smashed a century while his skipper Pat Cummins grabbed three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs after posting the highest-ever IPL total here on Monday.

SRH scored a mammoth 287/3, the second highest in all forms of T20 cricket, and then restricted the home team to 262/7.

SRH had on March 27 smashed a sensational 277/3 against Mumbai Indians to reset the previous record.