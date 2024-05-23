Heart-breaking end to a stirring run

Ahmedabad: The pain of an impending heartbreak started to show on the faces of Royal Challengers Bengaluru players after all-rounder Cameron Green conceded 17 runs in the 16th over. Until then, RCB, against all odds, had somehow managed to stay in the Eliminator against an inexplicably cautious Rajasthan Royals.

Prior to that over, RR needed 47 from 30 balls and RCB still entertained hopes of pulling off another miracle and keep their resurgent run going. But it was not to be as Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer ensured RR would set-up a Qualifier 2 date against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday. As the RCB players head their own ways following a season like no other, DH takes a look at what played a crucial role in their stunning second-half comeback where they won six on the bounce to make the play-offs and what went wrong prior to that.