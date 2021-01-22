How the Gabba win change Anand Mahindra's take on Test matches

On Thursday afternoon, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet that India's win at the Gabba in Brisbane brought a change in his heart about Test cricket. He likened Test cricket to a "Masterpiece Theatre.''

I used to be a sceptic about the future of Test format in cricket. My view post Gabba 😊 T 10 = TikTok

T20 = You Tube

1 Day = Feature Film

Test = Masterpiece Theatre — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 21, 2021

He also mentioned the equivalents of other formats, opining that the T10 format was similar to a TikTok video, which has a time limit of only one minute. Twenty 20 (T20), he said, was similar to a YouTube video, while a One Day International (ODI) resembles a feature film.

India won hearts across the nation and elsewhere on Tuesday when they clinched the Border-Gavaskar trophy after beating Australia at their seemingly impregnable fort — The Gabba in Brisbane — by three wickets.

Their win was billed as a much-needed advertisement for Test cricket, as millions of cricket fans tuned in to watch India script what seemed like an unthinkable win when they were bowled out for a record-low Test score of 36 in the first test at Adelaide.