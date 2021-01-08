How Twitterati reacted to Pant's dropped catches

How Twitterati reacted to Rishabh Pant's dropped catches

On Thursday, as the third Test began, Pant dropped debutante Will Pucovski, not once, but twice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 08 2021, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 19:47 ist
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant drops a catch off Australia's Will Pucovski (not pictured) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. Credit: AFP File Photo

In today's day, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is possibly one of the most trolled players on the Indian National Team. Much of what the 23-year-old does, on or off the pitch draws, heavy social media trolling and some hilarious memes.

On Thursday, as the third Test began, Pant dropped debutante Will Pucovski, not once, but twice. The 22-year-old Australian went on to score an impressive 62 runs before his dismissal. 

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who happens to be Pant's coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, also weighed in. He said that no other wicket-keeper had dropped more catches since their Test debut than Pant

Fans, otherwise glued to their television or mobile screen, took to Twitter to express their dismay over Pant's slippery gloves in a form they knew best: Memes.

Here are some of the best memes that Twitterati shared:

One user suggested that whatever Pant tries to hold, falls. "Tim Paine has reportedly rescinded his offer for Rishabh Pant to babysit after seeing the way he is handling the ball," it said, as Pant had previously watched over the Australian skipper's toddler in the 2019 Test series down under.

Another user was of the belief that no matter which captain Pant played under, he will always drop the catch.

The meme here is referring to a common scene from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), where participants look towards host Amitabh Bachchan for an answer, only to receive a response that he cannot help. The same goes for when Pant, with teammates expecting him to catch the ball, drops it, and lets them down.

Pant's poor display might see him benched for the fourth Test in Brisbane, one user opined.

Pant is also known for his constant chatter, behind the wickets. That, along with his supposed inability to glove the ball, is something many Indian fans seem to have gotten tired of.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Australia
Australia vs India
Rishabh Pant
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 