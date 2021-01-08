How Twitterati reacted to Rishabh Pant's dropped catches

In today's day, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is possibly one of the most trolled players on the Indian National Team. Much of what the 23-year-old does, on or off the pitch draws, heavy social media trolling and some hilarious memes.

On Thursday, as the third Test began, Pant dropped debutante Will Pucovski, not once, but twice. The 22-year-old Australian went on to score an impressive 62 runs before his dismissal.

A rollercoaster of emotions for Will Pucovski! Initially given out, but on closer inspection he's recalled to the crease! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WgT5lCRjAE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who happens to be Pant's coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, also weighed in. He said that no other wicket-keeper had dropped more catches since their Test debut than Pant

Fans, otherwise glued to their television or mobile screen, took to Twitter to express their dismay over Pant's slippery gloves in a form they knew best: Memes.

Here are some of the best memes that Twitterati shared:

One user suggested that whatever Pant tries to hold, falls. "Tim Paine has reportedly rescinded his offer for Rishabh Pant to babysit after seeing the way he is handling the ball," it said, as Pant had previously watched over the Australian skipper's toddler in the 2019 Test series down under.

Tim Paine has reportedly rescinded his offer for Rishabh Pant to babysit after seeing the way he is handling the ball. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RDQ8Yqgwgd — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 7, 2021

Another user was of the belief that no matter which captain Pant played under, he will always drop the catch.

The meme here is referring to a common scene from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), where participants look towards host Amitabh Bachchan for an answer, only to receive a response that he cannot help. The same goes for when Pant, with teammates expecting him to catch the ball, drops it, and lets them down.

Pant's poor display might see him benched for the fourth Test in Brisbane, one user opined.

Rishabh pant finding a place in 4th test pic.twitter.com/LlRDtrpp7T — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 7, 2021

Pant is also known for his constant chatter, behind the wickets. That, along with his supposed inability to glove the ball, is something many Indian fans seem to have gotten tired of.