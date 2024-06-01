I don't try to over-teach: Bumrah on mentoring India's young pacers

New York: Considered a mentor for the new crop of Indian fast bowlers, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he never tries to 'over-teach' the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked, to avoid burdening them with information.

The 30-year-old Bumrah would be a key player for India in the T20 World Cup, starting here on Saturday and he would also be expected to be a guiding force for India's pace battery, featuring the relatively younger and less experienced Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

"You don't try to over-teach. That is something that I have learned," Bumrah told the ICC's official website for the T20 World Cup.

"Because whenever people need help, I let them have their own questions... Because you don't want to give too much information," he said.

Bumrah said it is important for youngsters to know their path without being burdened with an overkill of information. "It's not like they have just been lucky and they land here. So that is what I try to do. I do pass on certain information that I have gained over from my experience," he said.