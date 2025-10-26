<p>Mumbai: Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday expressed his hurt of getting overlooked for India’s 2024-25 tour to Australia, asserting that age should not be a criteria for national selection and his presence would have been beneficial for the team Down Under.</p><p>Rahane struck a characteristic 303-ball 159 with 21 fours for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy here, but missing out on playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3, still rankled him.</p><p>“Age is just a number. As a player. If you have the experience, if you are still playing domestic cricket, if you are still giving your best, I think selectors should consider (for selection),” Rahane, whose last Test was against the West Indies in 2023, said.</p><p>“It's not about the age. It's about the intent. It's about the passion for the red-ball (cricket) and it's about the hard work which you put in the middle — that's what matters to me so I don't believe in that completely,” he added.</p><p>The 37-year-old then cited the example of former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who made a delayed Test debut, to drive home his point.</p><p>“In Australia (if) you see. Michael Hussey made his debut in late 30s and still he made runs. Experience matters in red-ball cricket and I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia — that’s my personal feeling,” said Rahane, who had led the side to a stirring 2-1 away series win over the Aussies in 2020-21.</p><p>Rahane made his Test comeback in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in 2023, before turning out for the country one last time against the Windies.</p><p>“I made my comeback in the 2023 WTC final and before that, I played two years of domestic cricket (where) I did really well. I (also) did well in the IPL and got into the WTC final in which I made my comeback,” he recalled.</p><p><strong>No communication</strong></p><p>But the Mumbai man was pained by the lack of communication over the decision to move beyond him.</p><p>“After playing so much of cricket for the Indian team, an experienced player like me when I got dropped, I got a sense that there is something different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances when you make a comeback. But there was no communication.</p><p>“I can focus on only the controllable things, which I am doing right now. If they select me (or even) if they don't select me, that’s fine, it’s their call. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it,” he said.</p><p>Rahane said he has been fulfilling the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee’s demand that all Indian players, whenever free and available, should play domestic cricket, and he said that experience should be given due weightage.</p>.Women’s ODI World Cup | India beat New Zealand to qualify for semifinals.<p>“You always (see) selectors talk about playing domestic cricket. I've been playing domestic cricket for the last 4-5 seasons. Sometimes, it's not about the runs or performance. It’s about the intent. It's about the experience. When you play in Australia, England (or) South Africa, it's about the experience,” he said.</p><p>“I don't buy into that after 34 or 35 (age) players are old; players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best and if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket, I think selectors should look into it because they come and watch the game,” he said.</p><p>Rahane then used the effort of Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Virat Kohli (74 not out) as a case in point to underline his theory.</p><p>“It proves that age is just a number — that’s what I said. At the highest level when you have guys like Rohit and Virat who have won so many matches for India, especially in white-ball cricket, you need that experience in the team,” he said.</p><p>Rahane said experience matters in top-flight cricket as a team cannot be filled with greenhorns.</p><p>"You cannot go (with) all the newcomers. Yes, young blood is important. But I feel if you have experience the team will do well especially in red-ball cricket. I was really happy to see Rohit getting that hundred,” he noted.</p><p>Rahane, who stepped down as Mumbai’s red-ball captain and was succeeded by Shardul Thakur, also hit back at some “unwanted people on the outside” working against a player who has shown good attitude.</p><p>“You see, something clicked for me. I know how good a player I am. I don't like to focus on what's going on outside.</p><p>“There are many unwanted people (and) when they don't know about the game, talk about a player who has been playing consistently with good attitude, good intensity (and) always wants to do well for Mumbai,” he said.</p><p>“They don't know what it takes as an international cricketer who has played for so many years. I think something clicked for me. I don't want to name anyone. I thought this (his 100 on this day) was really good,” Rahane added.</p><p>Rahane also told dropped India batter Sarfaraz Khan to keep his head down and work hard.</p><p>"Don’t get distracted, don't get frustrated. It's very easy to say but it's very hard to do. If you can just focus on playing cricket and keep scoring guns. But as a player when you go through this phase it's really challenging. Mumbai cricket is behind him and (will) support him. We know how good he is as a batsman. So it's about the time, just keep your head down and focus on the controllable things,” he said.</p>