I have completely shifted to overspin from sidespin: Varun Chakaravarthy

A catch was dropped in Varun's first over that eventually went for 15 runs with Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto and Towhid Hridoy going on the offensive against spinner in the powerplay.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 05:45 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 05:45 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketVarun Chakravarthy

