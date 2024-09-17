ICC announces equal prize money for men and women in World Cups

"The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2023, when the ICC Board took the step of reaching its prize money equity target seven years ahead of its schedule of 2030, making cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men's and women's World Cup events." The runners-up at the showpiece event next month will get $1.17 million, an increase of 134 per cent in comparison to the $500,000 South Africa received for reaching the final on home soil at Newlands Cricket Ground.