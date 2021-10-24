ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan live updates: Rivals set to clash today
ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan live updates: Rivals set to clash today
updated: Oct 24 2021, 15:03 ist
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in the shortest form of cricket, as the two nations are set to clash in match 16 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Stay tuned for live updates.
15:02
Will try and replicate 2017 Champions Trophy final: Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali
Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is confident that his team can beat arch-rivals India in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup, replicating its convincing win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.
Since then, Pakistan has played India twice in the 50-over format and got thrashed both times -- at the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai and the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.
Before every global event, there is always a lot of hullabaloo from the Pakistan corner but till date, they haven't beaten India in either 50-over or T20 World Cup games. - PTI.
14:49
India-Pak T20 match against national interest: Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for Sunday is against the national interest and "Rashtradharma" as the "game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time".
Won't give fodder: Kohli on quitting captaincy debate
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday refused to get into any debate on the rationale behind his decision to quit national T20 captaincy after the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying he won't provide fodder to controversy seekers.
We've a very capable & experienced team that can handle pressure: Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's coach - ANI
"Virat always likes challenges & enjoys playing & scoring against Pak. In the T20 world cup, it has been a record so far that Pak has not been able to dismiss him," says Sharma.
14:28
India's record against Pakistan is good, says Manoj Tiwary
Ahead of the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary on October 24 said, “India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and Bumrah's bowling performance also improved. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.”
14:24
India vs Pakistan: Here are top run-getters in T20
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in the all-important T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Hailed as one of the most important fixtures for the sides, India would look to keep their unbeaten streak alive, while the Pakistan side is eager to end the drought.
Calls to boycott India vs Pakistan T20 WC match echo after J&K killings
Ahead of the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match, political parties are increasingly calling for skipper Virat Kohli to opt out of the match in light of the recent targeted attacks on migrant workers and minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.
We know Hardik's value as batter at number six: Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that Hardik Pandya's prowess as a batter for the crucial number six spot is such that his replacement "can't be created overnight" and his place in the playing XI is non-negotiable even if he can't bowl full steam in the T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to clash
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in the shortest form of cricket, as the two nations are set to clash in match 16 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
The event will be watched by hundreds of millions around the world, on televisions in remote villages, jumbo screens in crowded cities, phones in migrant labour tenements and flickering monitors in the living rooms of a diaspora spread across the world’s time zones.
Will try and replicate 2017 Champions Trophy final: Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali
Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is confident that his team can beat arch-rivals India in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup, replicating its convincing win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.
Since then, Pakistan has played India twice in the 50-over format and got thrashed both times -- at the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai and the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.
Before every global event, there is always a lot of hullabaloo from the Pakistan corner but till date, they haven't beaten India in either 50-over or T20 World Cup games. - PTI.
India-Pak T20 match against national interest: Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for Sunday is against the national interest and "Rashtradharma" as the "game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time".
Read more
Won't give fodder: Kohli on quitting captaincy debate
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday refused to get into any debate on the rationale behind his decision to quit national T20 captaincy after the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying he won't provide fodder to controversy seekers.
Read more
We've a very capable & experienced team that can handle pressure: Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's coach - ANI
"Virat always likes challenges & enjoys playing & scoring against Pak. In the T20 world cup, it has been a record so far that Pak has not been able to dismiss him," says Sharma.
India's record against Pakistan is good, says Manoj Tiwary
Ahead of the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary on October 24 said, “India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and Bumrah's bowling performance also improved. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.”
India vs Pakistan: Here are top run-getters in T20
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in the all-important T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Hailed as one of the most important fixtures for the sides, India would look to keep their unbeaten streak alive, while the Pakistan side is eager to end the drought.
Read more
Calls to boycott India vs Pakistan T20 WC match echo after J&K killings
Ahead of the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match, political parties are increasingly calling for skipper Virat Kohli to opt out of the match in light of the recent targeted attacks on migrant workers and minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
'Pak can be kings again despite India's IPL riches'
Former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar insists his country will once again be the kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise as world beaters on the back of the riches of the IPL.
Read more
'Leadership will be key in Indo-Pak clash in T20 WC'
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says leadership will be key in the much anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in "dogfight conditions" in Dubai on Sunday.
Read more
Forget the past in India match, Babar tells Pakistan team
Skipper Babar Azam vowed his team will not think about Pakistan's poor record against arch-rivals India when they meet in a high-octane Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.
Read more
Kohli says Pakistan 'very strong' ahead of T20 blockbuster
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said they will take on a "very strong" Pakistan team in their Twenty20 World Cup opener and downplayed their unbeaten record against their opponents.
Read more
We know Hardik's value as batter at number six: Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that Hardik Pandya's prowess as a batter for the crucial number six spot is such that his replacement "can't be created overnight" and his place in the playing XI is non-negotiable even if he can't bowl full steam in the T20 World Cup.
Read more
T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to clash
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in the shortest form of cricket, as the two nations are set to clash in match 16 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
Read more
For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
The event will be watched by hundreds of millions around the world, on televisions in remote villages, jumbo screens in crowded cities, phones in migrant labour tenements and flickering monitors in the living rooms of a diaspora spread across the world’s time zones.
Read more