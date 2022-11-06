ICC T20 World Cup: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs; finish top of table

ICC T20 World Cup: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 16:53 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the last Super-12 match at an energetic MCG, in front of a crowd of over 82,000. With this, the men in blue finished top of the group with 8 points, above arch-rivals Pakistan. 

As the Rohit Sharma-led side restricted Zimbabwe to just 115 runs on board, Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler for India, having picked up 3 wickets to his name, while Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami picked 2 eachZimbabwe meanwhile, lost opener Wesley Madhevere in the first bowl itself, with pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar taking his wicket.

Having already booked a semi-finals spot following South Africa's surprising loss to the Netherlands earlier in the day, India posted a total of 186/5 against Zimbabwe. 

KL Rahul was all class and power in his second successive fifty of the Men's T20 World Cup, while Suryakumar Yadav brought out the fireworks yet again with a whirlwind half-century to carry India to a mammoth 186 in 20 overs.

After Rahul gave India a good start with his 35-ball 51, laced with three fours and as many sixes, including a 60-run stand off 48 balls for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, they fell into a mini wobble ahead of the last five overs stage coming in.

But Suryakumar changed the tempo of the match yet again with absolutely insane striking of the ball, smacking six fours and four sixes in a death overs batting masterclass at a strike-rate of 244 to end up with 61 not out off just 25 balls. His belligerent knock, laced with his trademark scoops and mesmerizing lofted shots, meant India got 79 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.

The Netherlands lit up the final day of Group 2 action when they dashed South Africa's semi-final hopes by pulling off a huge upset against Temba Bavuma's team.

Their 13-run victory sent India through to the semi-finals and injected fresh life into Pakistan's bid for a place in the last four.

(With agency inputs)

Sports News
Cricket
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
India Cricket
Zimbabwe

