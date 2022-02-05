ICC U-19 WC final: England win toss, opt to bat first

England won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the ICC U-19 World Cup final.
Here are the lineups:
India: H Pannu, A Raghuvanshi, S Rasheed, Y Dhull (c), R Bawa, N Sindhu, K Tambe, D Bana (wk), R Hangargekar, V Ostwal, R Kumar
England: G Thomas, J Bethell, T Prest (c), J Rew, W Luxton, G Bell, R Ahmed, A Horton (wk), J Sales, T Aspinwall, J Boyden
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das
UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami
Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Nostalgia set in stone