ICC U-19 WC final: England win toss, opt to bat first

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 05 2022, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 18:27 ist
England U-19 players seen ahead of the final against India. Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

England won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the ICC U-19 World Cup final.

Here are the lineups:

India: H Pannu, A Raghuvanshi, S Rasheed, Y Dhull (c), R Bawa, N Sindhu, K Tambe, D Bana (wk), R Hangargekar, V Ostwal, R Kumar

England: G Thomas, J Bethell, T Prest (c), J Rew, W Luxton, G Bell, R Ahmed, A Horton (wk), J Sales, T Aspinwall, J Boyden

