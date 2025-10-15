<p>Colombo: Pakistan had a golden chance to script their maiden win over England, but incessant rain forced them to share a point with the four-time champions in their ICC Women’s World Cup match here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Skipper Fatima Sana produced a fiery spell, returning with four wickets, as a disciplined Pakistan attack exploited movement and variable bounce to restrict England to 133 for nine in a rain-curtailed 31-overs-a-side contest.</p>.<p>Chasing a modest target of 113 (DLS method), Pakistan’s openers Muneeba Ali (9) and Omaima Sohail (19) provided a steady start, taking the side to 34 for no loss in 6.4 overs before rain returned to halt play once again.</p>.<p>With the downpour refusing to relent, the match was eventually abandoned, also crushing Pakistan's semifinal hopes.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka, New Zealand split points after rain washes out match.<p>It was a frustrating outcome for Pakistan, who are yet to secure a win in the tournament and remain at the bottom of the standings with three losses.</p>.<p>However, they earned their first point following the washout. They will next face New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>England, on the other hand, moved to the top of the table with seven points — the same as Australia (+1.35) — but ahead on net run rate (+1.86).</p>.<p>Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers had England in all sorts of trouble, reducing them to 79 for seven in 25 overs before rain interrupted play for the first time.</p>.<p>Only three English batters — skipper Heather Knight (18), Sophia Dunkley (11) and Alice Capsey (16) — managed to reach double digits as Pakistan maintained complete control.</p>.<p>After a three-and-a-half-hour break, the match was shortened, allowing Charlotte Dean (33) and Emily Arlott (18) to add a crucial 54-run stand in the final overs to lift England to a fighting total.</p>.<p>Diana Baig provided the early breakthrough with a peach of an inswinger that rattled Tammy Beaumont’s stumps in the second over. Fatima then ripped through the middle order, removing Amy Jones (8), Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) and Knight in quick succession.</p>.<p>While Jones was beaten by a sharp nip-backer, Sciver-Brunt chopped one onto her stumps, and Knight fell lbw after an unsuccessful review.</p>.<p>Sadia Iqbal (2/25) further tightened the screws, dismissing Emma Lamb and trapping Dunkley (11) leg before following a successful review. Rameen Shamim also joined the party, removing Capsey (16) with another leg before the verdict upheld on review.</p>.<p>The four-time champions endured a torrid time on a sluggish surface, playing out as many as 117 dot balls before the interruption.</p>.<p>When the play resumed, Dean struck three boundaries and Arlott added two before a mix-up cost the latter her wicket. Dean became Fatima’s fourth victim in the final over.</p>.<p>This was the third match of the tournament to be washed out, following the abandoned Sri Lanka vs Australia and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand fixtures. </p>