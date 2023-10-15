ICC World Cup: Fans celebrate team India's win over Pakistan

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as team India pipped Pakistan by seven wickets in a much-anticipated World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. This was team India's third win in their World Cup outgins, and also eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992. The entire nation erupted in joy after Indian cricket team's epic World Cup win against Pakistan and celebrated this feat by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.