sportscricket

ICC World Cup: Fans celebrate team India's win over Pakistan

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as team India pipped Pakistan by seven wickets in a much-anticipated World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. This was team India's third win in their World Cup outgins, and also eighth successive win over Pakistan in World Cups dating back to 1992. The entire nation erupted in joy after Indian cricket team's epic World Cup win against Pakistan and celebrated this feat by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 03:15 IST



Cricket fans in Patna cleebrate Team India's win against Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Credit: PTI



Fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in ICC World Cup match, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI



Indian cricket team fans celebrate India's victory against Pakistan in Jammu.

Credit: PTI



Cricket fans celebrate after Team India won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI



Indian cricket fans burst firecrackers as they celebrate their team's win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI



Fans in Ahmedabad also distributed sweets to celebrate team India's performance against Pakistan.

Credit: PTI



Supporters of the Indian cricket team wave national flags and dance to the dhol beasts as they celebrate Team India's win over Pakistan the Cricket World Cup group stage match, at Dadar in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

(Published 15 October 2023, 03:15 IST)
