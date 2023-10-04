ICC World Cup: How much does winner get? Prize breakdown explained

ICC has announced an overall $10 million (Rs 83 crore) prize pool for ICC men’s cricket World Cup, with the winners set to walk away with $4 million (Rs 33 crore approx).The runners-up of the final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will take home $2 million (Rs 16 crore).

ICC revealed prize money for the 13th edition of the World Cup on September 22. The game, which begins in Ahmedabad on October 5, will also see the losing semi finalists earn $800,000( Rs 6 crore) each. Every winner of group stage games are also set to receive $40,000 (Rs 33 lakhs) for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000(Rs 83 lakhs).