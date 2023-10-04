ICC World Cup: How much does winner get? Prize breakdown explained

ICC has announced an overall $10 million (Rs 83 crore) prize pool for ICC men’s cricket World Cup, with the winners set to walk away with $4 million (Rs 33 crore approx).The runners-up of the final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will take home $2 million (Rs 16 crore).
ICC revealed prize money for the 13th edition of the World Cup on September 22. The game, which begins in Ahmedabad on October 5, will also see the losing semi finalists earn $800,000( Rs 6 crore) each. Every winner of group stage games are also set to receive $40,000 (Rs 33 lakhs) for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000(Rs 83 lakhs).
The prize money has been increasing over the years, with a significant jump in the last few editions. India received $3 million when they won the tournament in 2011, while the runners-up took home $1.5 million from a total prize fund of $8.01 million.
The 13th edition of men’s ODI World Cup will have a round-robin format, featuring all ten participating teams over 45 league matches. The tournament will be played in 10 venues across the country. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata, with reserve days allotted.
In the release, ICC also noted that “the prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.”