ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record; maestro reacts

Indian captain Rohit Sharma managed an impressive 131 off 84 balls in the match against Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

As India comfortably beat the guest nation by eight wickets, Sharma managed to clinch his 31st century, in the process smashing Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record.

Rohit's 31st marked his 7th ODI World Cup century, helping the current Indian team captain surpass the Little Master who thus far held the record for most World Cup centuries.

Tendulkar lauded Sharma and Bumrah, who bagged four wickets, on X (formerly Twitter).