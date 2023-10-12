ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record; maestro reacts

Indian captain Rohit Sharma managed an impressive 131 off 84 balls in the match against Afghanistan at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
As India comfortably beat the guest nation by eight wickets, Sharma managed to clinch his 31st century, in the process smashing Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record.
Rohit's 31st marked his 7th ODI World Cup century, helping the current Indian team captain surpass the Little Master who thus far held the record for most World Cup centuries.
Tendulkar lauded Sharma and Bumrah, who bagged four wickets, on X (formerly Twitter).
"Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively. The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!" the master batter said.
India will face Pakistan next on October 14, in what many expect to be a high-octane game played out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Tendulkar, who had won the World Cup title in 2011, has 6 centuries to his name, in 44 innings of the ICC games. Sharma managed to surpass Tendulkar within 19 innings.
Rohit Sharma also managed to eclipse Chris Gayle, smashing 556 sixes -- the most any player has hit in international cricket. Speaking later, Sharma has also said he took a page from Gayle's book.
The match also saw Sharma score the third-most centuries in ODI cricket, placing the batter behind Virat Kohli who has 47, and Tendulkar who has 49.
Sharma has also become the joint-fastest batter to manage 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup along with David Warner. His 63-ball ton also became the fastest by any Indian in the ODI World Cup.
Ahead of the next game, the skipper has urged his teammates to remain focused and to "show up and do well".