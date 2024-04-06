If you can't take Mayank down, just get through his overs: GT's David Miller

"He is bowling really well, something that we are aware of and making sure that we do what we need to against him. Sometimes the faster the ball comes the further it goes.

"If you feel like you can take him down (then) take him down, other than that he is bowling really well and just get through (his overs) and you can line up some other bowler (to score runs)," said Miller, GT's South African middle-order batter, during a pre-match press conference.

"It's great to see some fast bowlers coming through. Express pace like that is exciting. You get a lot of attention and stuff like that. He's pretty young, so he's got a lot of years ahead of him. It's great to see the energy that he runs in; the exuberance of youth," he added.

Miller said that GT's charismatic spinner Rashid Khan continued to be a potent weapon in the team's arsenal despite the Afghan cricketer being punished during the three-wicket loss against Shikhar Dhawan's side.

Despite putting 199 runs on the board, GT lost a thriller to PBKS with Shashank Singh scoring a swashbuckling unbeaten 61 off 29 balls.

Asked if the opposition batters had read his bowling, Miller said it was not the case.

"No, he has been trying hard and bowling really well. The previous game he got hit for a couple of sixes, that's the nature of the game. They (PBKS) needed to go at 12, 13, 14 (runs) an over.