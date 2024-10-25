IND vs NZ second Test: India fall into their own spin trap

Let’s face it, it doesn’t look like they can, and this isn’t premature criticism, this is an inference based on what they showed up as and with. This side has achieved a lot of things over a lot of years, but spin has been their Kryptonite the last few years, and at this very moment, Santner - the Clark Kent doppelganger - looks like New Zealand’s Superman.

Santner, roped in for this Test match despite averaging a woeful 42.16 in 28 Tests, was brought onto support Ajaz Patel, but much like what transpired with India’s third spinner in Washington, he took over fast by bowling slow.

Having picked up from the Indians and their bowling strategies in the first innings (something which New Zealand’s batting coach Luke Ronchi admitted in the post-day press conference on Thursday), Santner’s pace fluctuated between 75 and 95 kilometres an hour. That contrast would have hardly mattered if he hadn’t found the right length, though.

He wasn’t too concerned about hitting the roughs left behind by the bowlers because they were too close to the crease. Instead, he found a couple of spots on a length (the area which was watered and heavy-rolled a couple of days ago by the curators) and kept plugging away.